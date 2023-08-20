Left Menu

Four Indian teams to participate in World Bridge Teams Championship in Morocco

The mixed teams will fight for the Wuhan Cup, whereas the seniors aged 65 and above will compete for the Dorsi Trophy.The top eight teams in each category will play the knockouts.The World Bridge Federation has seven zones.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2023 15:49 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 15:49 IST
Four Indian teams will participate in the World Bridge Teams Championship which began on Sunday in Marrakesh, Morocco, with each category featuring 24 countries. The competition, beginning with 23 matches in the round robin format, will run until September 2.

The Bermuda Bowl for Open Team category is the most coveted of all bridge trophies at the world level, while the Venice Cup is exclusively for women's teams. The mixed teams will fight for the Wuhan Cup, whereas the seniors — aged 65 and above — will compete for the D'orsi Trophy.

The top eight teams in each category will play the knockouts.

The World Bridge Federation has seven zones. Each conducts its selection trials to select teams as per the quota allotted.

India, in zone 4, qualified for each of the four events after winning the trials held in Lahore in May. Indian Teams: Open: Joyjit Sensarma, Ajay Prabhakar Khare, Raju Tolani, Sumit Mukherjee, Jaggy Shivdasani, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sandeep Thakral.

Women's: Anal Shah, Puja Batra, Asha Sharma, Bharti Dey, Alka Madhav Kshirsagar, Kalpana, Vidhya Patel.

Mixed: Vinay Ishwarlal Desai, Himani Khandelwal, Rajeev Khandelwal, Marianne Karmarkar, Sandeep Narayan Karmarkar, Kiran Nadar, Bachiraju Satyanarayana. Seniors: Hemant Kumar Jalan, Sameer Basak, Subrata Saha, Sukamal Das, Badal Chandra Das, Pranab Kumar Bardhan. Chef de Mission: Ranjan Bhattacharya.

