Hyderabad Cricket Association expresses concern about back-to-back World Cup matches: Reports  

The concern came a day before the 2023 World Cup tickets go on sale, HCA has alerted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)  that the Hyderabad Police would find it difficult to provide adequate security. 

ANI | Updated: 20-08-2023 15:52 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 15:52 IST
Representative Image (Photo/pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup could undergo another change in its schedule as Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has raised concerns about hosting back-to-back ODI matches on October 9 and 10, as per ESPNcricinfo. The concern came a day before the 2023 World Cup tickets go on sale. HCA has alerted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that the Hyderabad Police would find it difficult to provide adequate security.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the HCA alerted the BCCI that the Hyderabad Police was concerned about providing adequate security for New Zealand vs Netherlands on October 9 and Pakistan vs Sri Lanka on October 10. BCCI will examine the issue before taking the decision.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the dates for a staggered ticket sale after being compelled to change the initial World Cup schedule, which included moving the dates for nine matches, including the one between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad, which was shifted from October 15 to October 14. However, Pakistan's match against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad was moved from October 12 to October 10 to give Babar Azam's team enough time before their India match. It was unclear whether the BCCI had consulted with HCA when the altered timetable was finalised. The HCA, which is now overseen by a Supreme Court-appointed administrator, is also concerned about whether all four teams will be able to obtain appropriate practice at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Sri Lanka will fly to Hyderabad on October 8 after playing a day match against South Africa in Delhi on October 7. Both Pakistan and the Netherlands will begin their campaigns in Hyderabad on October 6, and will return for their second group match. New Zealand will arrive in Hyderabad on October 9 after playing the tournament opener against England on October 5 in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

