Aleksandar Mitrovic leaves Fulham to join Neymar at Saudi club Al Hilal

Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is the latest big-name signing for Al Hilal, the Riyadh-based club announced on Sunday.The Saudi Pro League side, which signed Brazils Neymar last week, posted a picture on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, of Mitrovic being presented with his team jersey with the caption Mitrovic is Hilali until 2026. Mitrovic, Fulhams top scorer in four of the last five seasons, was absent from his teams 3-0 loss to Brentford on Saturday, after getting injured in Fulhams opening match of the English Premier League season against Everton last week.

PTI | London | Updated: 20-08-2023 16:04 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 15:57 IST
Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is the latest big-name signing for Al Hilal, the Riyadh-based club announced on Sunday.

The Saudi Pro League side, which signed Brazil's Neymar last week, posted a picture on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, of Mitrovic being presented with his team jersey with the caption “Mitrovic is Hilali until 2026.” Mitrovic, Fulham's top scorer in four of the last five seasons, was absent from his team's 3-0 loss to Brentford on Saturday, after getting injured in Fulham's opening match of the English Premier League season against Everton last week. The 28-year-old striker's contract with Fulham ran until 2026 and the west London club reportedly knocked back multiple offers from Al Hilal, which signed Neymar from Paris Saint Germain for a reported 90 million euros ($98 million). Al Hilal, a record 18-time national champion, is one of four Saudi clubs effectively nationalized by the country's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

ESPN reported that Al Hilal's latest offer of 46 million pounds (USD58m) was close to Fulham's asking price, with the club reluctantly agreeing.

“I got information before the match and now the confirmation from the club after the match too that he's on his way to leave the club,” Fulham manager Marco Silva said at Craven Cottage after the loss to Brentford.

“Both clubs they got an agreement and now is the moment to finish the era of Mitrovic in our club,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

