Soccer-Spain lead England 1-0 at halftime in World Cup final

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2023 16:27 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 16:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Captain Olga Carmona gave Spain a 1-0 lead over England at halftime in the Women's World Cup final on Sunday.

Carmona scored in the 29th minute after England lost possession in midfield and Spain countered quickly to take advantage in the clash at Stadium Australia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

