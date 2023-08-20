Soccer-Spain lead England 1-0 at halftime in World Cup final
Captain Olga Carmona gave Spain a 1-0 lead over England at halftime in the Women's World Cup final on Sunday.
Carmona scored in the 29th minute after England lost possession in midfield and Spain countered quickly to take advantage in the clash at Stadium Australia.
