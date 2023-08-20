Left Menu

Athletics-Johnson-Thompson leads heptathlon with one event left

Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson led the heptathlon with only the 800 metres remaining at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday as she continues her comeback from a ruptured Achilles tendon. The 2019 world champion threw 46.14 metres in the javelin, shattering her previous personal best of 44.33, to hold on to top spot in the standings with 5,710 points.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2023 17:36 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 17:31 IST
Athletics-Johnson-Thompson leads heptathlon with one event left
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere

Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson led the heptathlon with only the 800 metres remaining at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday as she continues her comeback from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The 2019 world champion threw 46.14 metres in the javelin, shattering her previous personal best of 44.33, to hold on to top spot in the standings with 5,710 points. Anouk Vetter, the Olympic silver medallist from the Netherlands, climbed five spots into second place on 5,684 points with a massive 59.57m javelin throw. Anna Hall of the United States is third on 5,567.

Johnson-Thompson trailed Hall, who won world bronze last year, by 93 points overnight but overtook the American with a long jump of 6.54, the best of the day. The 30-year-old Johnson-Thompson ruptured her Achilles in 2020 and was forced to withdraw during the Tokyo Olympics when she tore a calf muscle during the 200m.

World and Olympic champion Nafi Thiam of Belgium is missing the event due to injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
3
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023