Athletics-Jamaica's Broadbell out of sprint hurdles after fall in heats

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2023 17:39 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 17:37 IST
Jamaican Rasheed Broadbell, the Commonwealth 110 metres hurdles champion and fastest in the world this year, was a high-profile casualty in the World Championships on Sunday when he hit the penultimate barrier while leading his heat.

Broadbell, who ran 12.94 to win the Jamaican championships last month, had been among the medal favourites but hit the hurdle and ended up tangled up with it as his rivals disappeared into the distance. Double defending champion Grant Holloway of the United States was the fastest qualifier with 13.18 seconds.

 

