Women's World Cup 2023: Facts and statistics

Spain beat England 1-0 in the Women's World Cup final in Sydney on Sunday to win their first title. Following are some facts and statistics from the ninth edition of the tournament, which was co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand:

* Number of matches: 64 * Number of teams: 32

* Venues: 10, in nine host cities * Goals scored: 164, highest at any edition of the World Cup

* Penalties taken: 27, excluding shootouts * Top scorer: Hinata Miyazawa of Japan (five goals)

* Fastest goal: after 68 seconds, scored by Panama's Marta Cox against France in the group stage * Highest scoring team: Spain (18 goals)

* Biggest win: Netherlands 7-0 Vietnam in the group stage * Youngest player: Casey Phair of South Korea at 16 years and 26 days, youngest ever in the history of the tournament

* Winning team's prize money: $4.29 million * Total prize money: $110 million

* Highest match attendance: 75,784 for four games at full capacity at Stadium Australia in Sydney * Total attendance: 1,978,274

* Average attendance: 30,911 - more than 9,000 above the average for the 2019 edition in France, which had 24 teams participating)

