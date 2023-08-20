Left Menu

"I am happy, I am going to play Asian games": U-20 World Wrestling Champion Antim Panghal

"In the previous world championship (U-20 world wrestling championship) I had won a medal but this time two other wrestlers also won the medal, I am happier about that," Antim told ANI. 

ANI | Updated: 20-08-2023 17:43 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 17:43 IST
"I am happy, I am going to play Asian games": U-20 World Wrestling Champion Antim Panghal
U20 World Wrestling Champion Antim Panghal (Image: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After defending her title at the U20 World Wrestling Championships 2023 in Jordan, Antim Panghal on Sunday said that she felt happy after knowing that Vinesh Phogat has withdrawn her name from the Asian Games and now she will represent India in the tournament. Panghal bagged back-to-back women's U20 world titles, successfully defending her 53 kg crown and becoming the first Indian woman to do so.

"In the previous world championship (U-20 world wrestling championship) I had won a medal but this time two other wrestlers also won the medal, I am happier about that," Antim told ANI. Ace Indian wrestler and Commonwealth Games medalist Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday said that she has pulled out of the upcoming Asian Games in China's Hangzhou. The wrestler, who was given an exemption from the Asian Games trials took to X, formerly known as Twitter to disclose that she has undergone successful knee surgery for an injury on Thursday.

After Vinesh pulled out her name from the tournament, Antim who was the stand-by wrestler, qualified for Asian Games. "Before going to the U-20 championship I did not know that my name has gone for Asian games but after Vinesh Phogat pulled out her name due to injury, I was happy that I am going to play Asian games," she said.

Reigning Junior World Champion defeated Ukraine's Yefremova 4-0 to win a gold medal in the women's 53kg weight category. Savita who won gold in the women's 62 kg category said, "This was my fourth International competition this year. I'm really happy that I won gold in all four tournaments. I will start preparing for gold in the senior championship next year...It's a proud feeling to see the Indian flag on top."

Indian wrestler Priya Malik opened the gold medal tally in women's wrestling, securing a gold medal in the 76 kg category, defeating Germany's Laura Kuehn 5-0 in the gold medal bout. Indian women wrestlers made history by winning seven medals including three gold in the tournament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
3
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023