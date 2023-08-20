"I am happy, I am going to play Asian games": U-20 World Wrestling Champion Antim Panghal

After defending her title at the U20 World Wrestling Championships 2023 in Jordan, Antim Panghal on Sunday said that she felt happy after knowing that Vinesh Phogat has withdrawn her name from the Asian Games and now she will represent India in the tournament. Panghal bagged back-to-back women's U20 world titles, successfully defending her 53 kg crown and becoming the first Indian woman to do so.

"In the previous world championship (U-20 world wrestling championship) I had won a medal but this time two other wrestlers also won the medal, I am happier about that," Antim told ANI. Ace Indian wrestler and Commonwealth Games medalist Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday said that she has pulled out of the upcoming Asian Games in China's Hangzhou. The wrestler, who was given an exemption from the Asian Games trials took to X, formerly known as Twitter to disclose that she has undergone successful knee surgery for an injury on Thursday.

After Vinesh pulled out her name from the tournament, Antim who was the stand-by wrestler, qualified for Asian Games. "Before going to the U-20 championship I did not know that my name has gone for Asian games but after Vinesh Phogat pulled out her name due to injury, I was happy that I am going to play Asian games," she said.

Reigning Junior World Champion defeated Ukraine's Yefremova 4-0 to win a gold medal in the women's 53kg weight category. Savita who won gold in the women's 62 kg category said, "This was my fourth International competition this year. I'm really happy that I won gold in all four tournaments. I will start preparing for gold in the senior championship next year...It's a proud feeling to see the Indian flag on top."

Indian wrestler Priya Malik opened the gold medal tally in women's wrestling, securing a gold medal in the 76 kg category, defeating Germany's Laura Kuehn 5-0 in the gold medal bout. Indian women wrestlers made history by winning seven medals including three gold in the tournament. (ANI)

