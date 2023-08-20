Soccer-Spain fans celebrate World Cup glory

Jubilant Spain supporters cheered loudly and waved flags after their team beat England 1-0 in Sydney, Australia on Sunday to win the Women's World Cup for the first time. Fans packed into Madrid's WiZink Center, home to the Real Madrid Basketball team, jumped up and down, waved Spanish flags and sang loudly after the final whistle blew.

Co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the ninth edition of the Women's World Cup was the first to be held in the southern hemisphere. Olga Carmona's goal put Spain ahead in the first half and they created the majority of the clearcut chances in the match.

"It's very exciting," one woman, who did not give her name, told Reuters. "They're a super solid team and this is huge progress for women's sport". "It's historic," another woman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)