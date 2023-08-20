UK PM Rishi Sunak hails England women’s football team for inspiring daughters

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak kicked off the country’s celebrations around the historic women’s World Cup final clash between England and Spain in Australia on Sunday, saying the team had inspired his daughters to believe football was for them.

As the team were beaten one-nil by the Spanish, he took to social media to reiterate that the squad dubbed Lionesses had secured a win of a different kind.

“You left absolutely nothing out there Lionesses. It wasn't to be, but you've already secured your legacy as game changers. We are all incredibly proud of you,” he tweeted.

Earlier, the British Indian leader shared a letter addressed to the team, dubbed the Lionesses, and their Dutch coach Serena Weigman to wish them the best of luck for the tournament. In it, he stressed that whatever the outcome of the game, they had already ''brought football home” by creating a lasting legacy for women's football and inspiring scores of schoolgirls across the country like his daughters, Krishna and Anoushka.

“For my daughters, and for every girl in this country, you have made football something for them; you have made them feel they belong on the pitch. So – in a way – you’ve already brought football home,” reads Sunak’s letter. “All that remains is to bring the trophy home too – and the whole nation is rooting for you... But whatever the result, I want you to know that you have already secured a lasting legacy: that every girl in this country will have equal access to all school sports, including football,” he said.

Referring to the team’s historic win in the UEFA Women’s Euro championship in July last year, Sunak praised their drive to not merely celebrate the “unprecedented achievement” but use it as the beginning of a mission, not the end.

“For many of you, the honour of putting on that England shirt was earned against the odds. It should never have been like that. At times, some of you were even stopped from playing. But you faced down outdated attitudes and fashioned your own opportunities to play,” he noted.

“So, when you walk out with pride to play for England, you are not just making memories that will stay with us as part of our history, you are playing for a different future. It’s extraordinary to reflect on how far women’s football has come through your generation alone. But the full measure of your impact will be found in just how far women’s football can grow in the generations that follow,” he said.

He traced the team’s successful run, including beating the Aussies on their home turf by winning a tough penalty shoot-out, as inspiring the nation with their “skill, teamwork and courage”. The 43-year-old leader, who had been under some UK media pressure to fly out to Sydney for the historic fixture, said he will be watching and cheering alongside millions of others from home.

The women’s World Cup final has dominated the headlines in the UK in recent weeks as the team captained by Millie Bright. Their feat makes them the first England team to be within touching distance of a World Cup trophy since the men’s team won in 1966.

