Soccer-Spain fans celebrate World Cup glory

Jubilant Spain supporters cheered loudly and waved flags after their team beat England 1-0 in Sydney on Sunday to win the Women's World Cup for the first time. Fans packed into Madrid's WiZink Center, home to the Real Madrid Basketball team, jumped up and down, waved Spanish flags and sang loudly after the final whistle blew.

Updated: 20-08-2023 18:20 IST
Representative Image

Jubilant Spain supporters cheered loudly and waved flags after their team beat England 1-0 in Sydney on Sunday to win the Women's World Cup for the first time.

Fans packed into Madrid's WiZink Center, home to the Real Madrid Basketball team, jumped up and down, waved Spanish flags and sang loudly after the final whistle blew. Co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the ninth edition of the Women's World Cup was the first to be held in the southern hemisphere.

Olga Carmona's goal put La Roja, as the Spanish women's team are known, ahead in the first half and they created the majority of the clearcut chances in the match. "It's very exciting," one woman, who did not give her name, told Reuters. "They're a super solid team and this is huge progress for women's sport".

"It's historic," another woman said. Spain's Queen Letizia and Princess Sofia were in Sydney for the match. Afterwards, Queen Letizia hugged each player before they were handed the trophy.

The Spanish Royal Family was quick to celebrate, writing on their official X, formerly Twitter, account "You are the best football players in the world, this is FOOTBALL and this is HISTORY!" Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also sent his congratulations, writing on X "You have made history. You are a source of pride. You are an inspiration. You are GREAT".

Spain, missing some of their best talent after a mutiny against coach Jorge Vilda only a few months ago, were thrashed 4-0 by Japan in the group stage, but progressed steadily through the stages and ultimately outplayed England in Sunday's final.

