Motorcycling-Bagnaia completes Austria double to extend championship lead

Brad Binder finished second for KTM at their home grand prix at the Red Bull Ring and Marco Bezzecchi was third for VR46 Racing. Martin made up nine places on Saturday to finish third Ihe sprint but the Pramac Racing rider was unable to do the same in the race after serving a long-lap penalty for triggering a first corner pile-up in the sprint, eventually finishing seventh.

Reuters | Spielberg | Updated: 20-08-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 18:24 IST
Francesco Bagnaia Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Austria

Francesco Bagnaia won his fifth race of the season when he led the Austrian Grand Prix from start to finish on Sunday, completing the sprint and race double for the third time this year to extend his lead in the riders' championship. The Italian's 50th MotoGP podium put him 62 points ahead of Jorge Martin in the standings. Brad Binder finished second for KTM at their home grand prix at the Red Bull Ring and Marco Bezzecchi was third for VR46 Racing.

