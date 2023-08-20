Lahiri in sixth place at Newcastle

Indian golfing ace Anirban Lahiri added a second straight 69 on a moving day and was tied sixth with one more round to go in the International Series England here on Sunday.

Lahiri, who was second in the Liv Series event in New York last week, was three shots behind the leader Andy Ogletree (67) who was on nine-under.

Among the other Indians, Ajeetesh Sandhu (71) was tied 26th, Gaganjeet Bhullar (75) was tied 57th, while veteran Jyoti Randhawa (81) was 75th.

Lahiri's round was a strange one. Over the first 10 holes he had two double bogeys on the second and the 10th with one birdie in between on fourth. He moved into an overdrive in the last eighth as he birdied four in a row from 11th to 14th and picked one more on 16th to get to 1-under 69.

Lahiri had one double on the first day and two on the third. He is now looking to challenge for his first win in eight years with the last one having come at the Indian Open in 2015.

On a day when the sun came out for the first time this week, although a strong wind accompanied it, unheralded South African Neil Schietekat carded a 66 at Close House, near Newcastle, to sit one back, while Australian Matt Jones (67), Abraham Ancer (69) from Mexico and Spaniard David Puig (70) were a further stroke adrift.

Ogletree, who heads both the Asian Tour and International Series Order of Merits, finished strongly with an eagle on the par-five 16th, followed by a birdie to edge ahead of a stacked leader board.

Schietekat was overjoyed to be among the front runners, having nearly not started this week following a nasty fall off a golf buggy.

