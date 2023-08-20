Left Menu

"Changes in World Cup schedule is unlikely," says Vice-president BCCI Rajeev Shukla 

The HCA alerted the BCCI that the Hyderabad Police was concerned about providing adequate security for New Zealand vs Netherlands on October 9 and Pakistan vs Sri Lanka on October 10.

ANI | Updated: 20-08-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 18:59 IST
"Changes in World Cup schedule is unlikely," says Vice-president BCCI Rajeev Shukla 
BCCI's vice president Rajeev Shukla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After reports suggested that Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has raised concern over hosting back-to-back World Cup matches, Vice President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Rajeev Shukla said that the further change in World Cup schedule is "unlikely". The HCA alerted the BCCI that the Hyderabad Police was concerned about providing adequate security for New Zealand vs Netherlands on October 9 and Pakistan vs Sri Lanka on October 10.

Rajeev Shukla who is in charge of the Hyderabad venue for the World Cup said that he would try o resolve the issue, however, any further tweak is unlikely to happen. "I am in charge of Hyderabad venue for WC. If there will be any issue or anything, will try to get it resolved. It is not easy to change the World Cup schedule and it's unlikely to happen. Only BCCI can't change schedule, teams, ICC, all involved,"  Rajeev Shukla said.

Earlier, the match between India and Pakistan in the World Cup was rescheduled to a different day, with eight other matches of the tournament changed. The HCA, which is now overseen by a Supreme Court-appointed administrator, is also concerned about whether all four teams will be able to obtain appropriate practice at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Ten teams will feature in this biggest Cricket World Cup ever, to be played across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final. The event will feature 48 matches to be played across 46 days. Sri Lanka will fly to Hyderabad on October 8 after playing a day match against South Africa in Delhi on October 7. Both Pakistan and the Netherlands will begin their campaigns in Hyderabad on October 6, and will return for their second group match. New Zealand will arrive in Hyderabad on October 9 after playing the tournament opener against England on October 5 in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
3
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023