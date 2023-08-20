"Changes in World Cup schedule is unlikely," says Vice-president BCCI Rajeev Shukla 

After reports suggested that Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has raised concern over hosting back-to-back World Cup matches, Vice President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Rajeev Shukla said that the further change in World Cup schedule is "unlikely". The HCA alerted the BCCI that the Hyderabad Police was concerned about providing adequate security for New Zealand vs Netherlands on October 9 and Pakistan vs Sri Lanka on October 10.

Rajeev Shukla who is in charge of the Hyderabad venue for the World Cup said that he would try o resolve the issue, however, any further tweak is unlikely to happen. "I am in charge of Hyderabad venue for WC. If there will be any issue or anything, will try to get it resolved. It is not easy to change the World Cup schedule and it's unlikely to happen. Only BCCI can't change schedule, teams, ICC, all involved," Rajeev Shukla said.

Earlier, the match between India and Pakistan in the World Cup was rescheduled to a different day, with eight other matches of the tournament changed. The HCA, which is now overseen by a Supreme Court-appointed administrator, is also concerned about whether all four teams will be able to obtain appropriate practice at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Ten teams will feature in this biggest Cricket World Cup ever, to be played across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final. The event will feature 48 matches to be played across 46 days. Sri Lanka will fly to Hyderabad on October 8 after playing a day match against South Africa in Delhi on October 7. Both Pakistan and the Netherlands will begin their campaigns in Hyderabad on October 6, and will return for their second group match. New Zealand will arrive in Hyderabad on October 9 after playing the tournament opener against England on October 5 in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)