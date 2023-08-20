Women's World Cup 2023: Who won the Golden Boot, Golden Glove and Golden Ball?
Spain beat England 1-0 in the Women's World Cup final to win the tournament for the first time. The following are the winners of the various awards presented after the final: Golden Boot: Hinata Miyazawa (Japan) - five goals, one assist
Silver Boot: Kadidatou Diani (France) - four goals, one assist Bronze Boot: Alexandra Popp (Germany) – four goals
Golden Glove: Mary Earps (England) Golden Ball: Aitana Bonmati (Spain)
Silver Ball: Jennifer Hermoso (Spain) Bronze Ball: Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden)
Best Young Player: Salma Paralluelo (ESP) Fair Play Award: Japan
(Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)