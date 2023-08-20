Women's World Cup 2023: Who won the Golden Boot, Golden Glove and Golden Ball?

Spain beat England 1-0 in the Women's World Cup final to win the tournament for the first time. The following are the winners of the various awards presented after the final: Golden Boot: Hinata Miyazawa (Japan) - five goals, one assist

Silver Boot: Kadidatou Diani (France) - four goals, one assist Bronze Boot: Alexandra Popp (Germany) – four goals

Golden Glove: Mary Earps (England) Golden Ball: Aitana Bonmati (Spain)

Silver Ball: Jennifer Hermoso (Spain) Bronze Ball: Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden)

Best Young Player: Salma Paralluelo (ESP) Fair Play Award: Japan

