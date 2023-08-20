Left Menu

Ireland win toss, opt to field in second T20I match, India leading series by 1-0

India are leading the series by 1-0 as they beat Ireland by two runs by the Duckworth-Lewis method (DLS) in a rain-curtailed match in the opener of the three-match T20I series in Dublin on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 20-08-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 19:18 IST
Ireland win toss, opt to field in second T20I match, India leading series by 1-0
Jasprit Bumrah and Paul Stirling at the toss (Image: Twitter/ BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Ireland captain Paul Stirling won the toss and opted to field in the second game of the three-match T20I series here in Dublin on Sunday. India are leading the series by 1-0 as they beat Ireland by two runs by the Duckworth-Lewis method (DLS) in a rain-curtailed match in the opener of the three-match T20I series in Dublin on Friday.

Ireland's skipper said at the toss, "We gonna have a bowl today. Looks a good surface, hopefully it plays well. Usually a high-scoring venue here. We are playing the seam team" Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah also said, "We would have batted first as well. The weather is a little better today and we wanted to put runs on the board. The body is good, was a little careful in the beginning and then after that kept on building confidence and it was good. Same team."

Ireland (Playing XI): Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White. India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Ravi Bishnoi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
3
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023