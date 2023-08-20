Ireland win toss, opt to field in second T20I match, India leading series by 1-0

Ireland captain Paul Stirling won the toss and opted to field in the second game of the three-match T20I series here in Dublin on Sunday. India are leading the series by 1-0 as they beat Ireland by two runs by the Duckworth-Lewis method (DLS) in a rain-curtailed match in the opener of the three-match T20I series in Dublin on Friday.

Ireland's skipper said at the toss, "We gonna have a bowl today. Looks a good surface, hopefully it plays well. Usually a high-scoring venue here. We are playing the seam team" Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah also said, "We would have batted first as well. The weather is a little better today and we wanted to put runs on the board. The body is good, was a little careful in the beginning and then after that kept on building confidence and it was good. Same team."

Ireland (Playing XI): Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White. India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Ravi Bishnoi. (ANI)

