Spain beat England, lifts FIFA Women's World Cup maiden title

Spain crowned with their first FIFA Women's World Cup title as they defeated England in a thrilling game of 1-0 on Sunday at Stadium Australia in Sydney. Captain Olga Carmona led from the front as her goal in the first half was enough to guide her team to create history.

Spain dominated the game with England making constant mistakes, and it was a Lucy Bronze slip in midfield that allowed Carmona to smash home a spectacular strike in the 29th minute. England's coach Sarina Wiegman, who was playing in her fourth consecutive major event final, made a risky move at halftime, putting on Lauren James and Chloe Kelly in place of Alessia Russo and Rachel Daly, reverting to a 4-3-3 formation.

Mary Earps' heroics kept England in the game, as has been the case throughout the World Cup. She superbly saved a penalty awarded to Jennifer Hermoso following a six-minute VAR review for a Keira Walsh handball. Both teams pushed for another goal, but Spain took advantage of their huge moment, while England went too far.

England and Wiegman's hunt for a World Cup trophy continues, while Spain has triumphed despite all of their pre-tournament troubles. (ANI)

