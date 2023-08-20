Athletics-Serbia's Vuleta claims world long jump gold with season's best jump

Ivana Vuleta of Serbia won the women's long jump at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, soaring 7.14 metres, the best jump in the world this season.

The 33-year-old bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics secured the victory on her fifth of six jumps. Tara Davis-Woodhall of the United States captured the silver with a leap of 6.91m in her senior world championship debut, while Alina Rotaru-Kottmann of Romania jumped 6.88m for bronze.

Reigning Olympic and world champion Malaika Mihambo of Germany missed the competition due to injury.

