Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Wiegman disappointed in defeat but proud of Lionesses

England coach Sarina Wiegman said her team could be "very proud" of themselves having reached their first Women's World Cup final, despite falling to a 1-0 defeat by Spain on Sunday. Olga Carmona's first-half strike was enough to clinch a maiden world title for the Spanish in just their third World Cup appearance.

NFL roundup: Colts use big 4th quarter to storm past Bears

Backup quarterback Sam Ehlinger guided the host Indianapolis Colts to the final 17 points of the game, all in the fourth quarter, to rally past the Chicago Bears 24-17 on Saturday night in an NFL preseason game. Ehlinger was 9-for-14 for 124 yards. He also was the Colts' leading rusher, with eight carries for 60 yards, including a 5-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to pull Indianapolis (1-1) within 17-13 after a failed conversion pass.

Athletics-Serbia's Vuleta claims world long jump gold with season's best jump

Ivana Vuleta of Serbia won the women's long jump at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, soaring 7.14 metres, the best jump in the world this season. The 33-year-old bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics secured the victory on her fifth of six jumps.

Soccer-England fans devastated but full of hope after World Cup final loss

England soccer fans went home in bitter disappointment on Sunday after losing the Women's World Cup final 1-0 to Spain, but in defeat many of them also found inspiration and hope for future generations in the sport. Large crowds camped out with finger food and picnic blankets to cheer England on at public screenings across the country, while face-painted punters started the day with a beer in packed-out bars and pubs.

Soccer-Spain fans celebrate historic World Cup victory

Jubilant Spain supporters cheered loudly and waved flags after their team beat England 1-0 in Sydney on Sunday to win the Women's World Cup for the first time. Fans packed into Madrid's WiZink Center, home to the Real Madrid Basketball team, jumped up and down, waved Spanish flags and sang loudly after the final whistle blew.

Women's World Cup 2023: Who won the Golden Boot, Golden Glove and Golden Ball?

Spain beat England 1-0 in the Women's World Cup final to win the tournament for the first time. The following are the winners of the various awards presented after the final: Golden Boot: Hinata Miyazawa (Japan) - five goals, one assist

Athletics-Defending champion Kerley fails to make 100m final

American Fred Kerley will not be defending his world 100 metres title later on Sunday after he failed to progress from the semi-finals, as his compatriots Noah Lyles and Christian Coleman qualified fastest for the final. Kerley, who has been in good form this season, was never in the mix in the last of three heats, finishing third in 10.02 to miss out on a fastest-loser slot by a hundredth of a second.

Soccer-Spain down England to win Women's World Cup for first time

Spanish technique overcame English resilience as La Roja put aside months of turmoil and division to win their first major title with a 1-0 victory over England in a hardfought Women's World Cup final at Stadium Australia on Sunday. Captain Olga Carmona scored the only goal in the first half as Spain, robbed of some of their best talent by a mutiny against coach Jorge Vilda only a few months ago, won the game's biggest prize at only the third attempt.

Soccer-Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

Inter Miami beat Nashville SC in a thrilling Leagues Cup final on Saturday after a 1-1 tie was settled by a marathon 10-9 penalty shootout, as Lionel Messi extended his winning streak since joining the MLS side to seven games. Messi opened the scoring in the 23th minute, notching his 10th goal of the inaugural tournament with a blistering shot from distance past multiple defenders and into the top left corner of the net.

Soccer-Villa hit back with big win over Everton

Aston Villa claimed their first three points of the Premier League season as John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Leon Bailey and Jhon Duran scored to secure an emphatic 4-0 home win over Everton on Sunday. Unai Emery's side, hammered 5-1 at Newcastle United on the opening weekend, scored two goals in either half to bounce back from that defeat and pile pressure on Everton, who have lost their first two games.

