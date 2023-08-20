Left Menu

Athletics-Cheptegei wins third successive 10,000m gold

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2023 22:36 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 22:36 IST
Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei delivered a devastating last lap to win a third successive World Championship 10,000 metres gold on Sunday despite barely competing over 25 laps in the last three years.

The world record holder over 5000m and 10,000m has had an injury-hit year and struggled to hit his top form but, on a hot, humid night in Budapest he broke clear approaching the bell and stamped his authority over the field with a 53-second last lap to come home in 27:51.42. Daniel Simiu Ebenyo of Kenya took silver with Selemon Barega of Ethiopia the bronze.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

