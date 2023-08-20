Athletics-Britain's Johnson-Thompson claims second world heptathlon title

Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson won gold in the heptathlon at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday in a remarkable comeback from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The 30-year-old, who also won the 2019 world title, was second in the 800 metres on Sunday - the gruelling final event of the seven-discipline competition - but her gutsy personal-best time of two minutes 5.63 seconds was enough to take gold. Johnson-Thompson finished with 6,740 points while 22-year-old Anna Hall of the United States, last year's world bronze medallist, captured the silver with 6,720 and Anouk Vetter of the Netherlands took the bronze (6,501).

"This has been one of the most gruelling heptathlons I've ever done - the delayed start (Saturday, due to a thunderstorm), the long day, then I got about three hours sleep last night," Johnson-Thompson said. "But all these girls deserve such huge respect." An exhausted Johnson-Thompson dropped to her hands and knees on the track and peered up at the scoreboard in joyous disbelief when the final results were posted.

World and Olympic champion Nafi Thiam of Belgium missed the event due to injury. Johnson-Thompson's career was in doubt after she ruptured her Achilles in 2020. She has had several setbacks, including a torn calf muscle during the Tokyo Olympics 200m that forced her to withdraw.

She has said her goal is an Olympic medal in what will be her fourth appearance in 2024 in Paris. Her best finish was sixth in Rio in 2016. She struggled to a disappointing eighth-place finish at the worlds last year in Eugene, but rebounded to capture gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Her only other heptathlon since then was a second-place finish at the Hypo-Meeting in Gotzis, Austria in May.

Johnson-Thompson, who began working with new coach Aston Moore last summer, was well back in fifth place after three events on Saturday, but climbed into silver-medal position behind Hall with the fastest 200m to close Day One. The British athlete overtook Hall with her leap of 6.54m in the long jump - the best in the competition - to open Day Two, and remained in the lead after the javelin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)