Athletics-Katzberg takes shock hammer gold for Canada
Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 22:45 IST
Canada's Ethan Katzberg took a stunning World Championship hammer gold on Sunday with a massive national record throw of 81.25 metres in the fifth round.
Katzberg had smashed his personal best by more than two metres in qualifying and looked as if he could not believe he had triumphed in the final. Poland's Olympic champion Wojciech Nowicki took silver with 81.02, with Hungary's Bence Halasz bronze in 80.82.
Pole Pawel Fajdek, seeking a sixth successive world title to match the record of pole vaulter Sergey Bubka, finished fourth.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Greece sends two Canadair fire fighting aircraft to help Cyprus fight a forest fire
Montreal Tigers clinch GT20 Canada season three title with last-ball win
Canada working to ensure safety of all diplomatic representatives following threats against Indian officials: Govt
Fires threaten Indigenous community in Canada's B.C. province, again
Fires again threaten Indigenous community in Canada's B.C. province