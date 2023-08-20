Athletics-American Lyles sprints to gold in the 100m in world-leading time

Noah Lyles of the United States raced to victory in the 100 metres at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, his first world title over the distance. The two-times world champion in the 200m pulled ahead over the final 50m to cross in a personal best 9.83 seconds, matching the world-leading time this season.

Letsile Tebogo of Botswana clocked a time of 9.88 for silver, while Britain's Zharnel Hughes also ran 9.88 for bronze. The defending world champion Fred Kerley of the U.S. failed to qualify for the final after running 10.02 in his semi-final.

