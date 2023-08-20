Left Menu

India beat Ireland by 33 runs to take 2-0 lead in 3-match series

India beat Ireland by 33 runs to win the second T20 International and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Batting first, India posted a commendable 185 for 5, riding on vice-captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's 58 off 42 balls, Sanju Samson's 40 off 26 deliveries and last but not the least Rinku Singh's entertaining 38 off 21 balls.

In reply, Ireland were restricted to 152 for 8 with Prasidh Krishna taking 2 for 29 while Ravi Bishnoi scalped 2 for 37. Skipper Jasprit Bumrah had figures of 2/15.

For Ireland, Andrew Balbirnie scored 72 off 51 balls. Brief Scores: India: 185 for 5 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 58, Sanju Samson 40, Rinku Singh 38; Barry McCarthy 2/36, Craig Young 1/29, Ben White 1/33) beat Ireland: 152/8 in 20 overs (Andrew Balbirnie 72 off 51 balls, Jasprit Bumrah 2/15, Prasidh Krishna 2/29, Ravi Bishnoi 2/37) by 33 runs.

