Athletics-American Lyles delivers with 100m gold

He had predicted he would run 9.65 but a personal best of 9.83 proved enough. The two-times world champion in the 200m will now go for the sprint double, last achieved by Usain Bolt in 2015.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2023 23:27 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 23:27 IST
Noah Lyles has been talking up his 100 metres chances in the World Athletics Championships all week and the American 200 metres specialist backed up the chat when it mattered on Sunday as he took gold in a personal best 9.83 seconds. It was a blanket finish behind him as Letsile Tebogo of Botswana took silver by one thousandth of a second from Briton Zharnel Hughes. Fourth-placed Oblique Seville of Jamaica was three thousandths of a second off the podium as all three men clocked 9.88.

Tebogo, 20, is the first African to win a world 100m medal, while Hughes, the fastest in the world coming into the championships with 9.83, is the first Briton on the men's 100m podium since Darren Campbell took bronze 20 years ago. It is the United States though who are firmly top of the sprinting tree again as Lyles' victory makes if four world titles in a row, following four in a row for Jamaica before that.

It had been billed as a wide open final and at 50 metres most of the field were locked together in a line. Lyles, though forged his way to the front in the last 20 metres, just, and the event's biggest showman had to delay his celebration until the big screen confirmed his triumph. He had predicted he would run 9.65 but a personal best of 9.83 proved enough.

The two-times world champion in the 200m will now go for the sprint double, last achieved by Usain Bolt in 2015. Defending 100m world champion Fred Kerley of the U.S. failed to qualify for the final after running 10.02 in the semis.

