Soccer-Bayern defender Stanisic joins Leverkusen on season loan deal

Bayern Munich defender Josip Stanisic has joined Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen on a one-year loan deal, the German champions said on Sunday. "So we jointly decided on the loan to Bayer Leverkusen until next summer." Coach Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen are seen as likely title contenders this season and won their opening match 3-2 against RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Updated: 20-08-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 23:31 IST
Bayern Munich defender Josip Stanisic has joined Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen on a one-year loan deal, the German champions said on Sunday. The versatile 23-year-old Croatia international, who has a contract with Bayern until 2026 and can play in several defensive positions, was not in the squad on Friday for their 4-0 win at Werder Bremen in their league opener.

"In order to continue developing at the highest level he needs matches," Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said in a statement. "So we jointly decided on the loan to Bayer Leverkusen until next summer." Coach Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen are seen as likely title contenders this season and won their opening match 3-2 against RB Leipzig on Saturday.

