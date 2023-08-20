Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:17 PM EDT on Sunday, Aug 20

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday: - - - - FOOTBALL

NFL Isaiah Bolden out of hospital; Pats-Titans practices off New England Patriots rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden was released from a Green Bay hospital Sunday morning after being carted off the field during a preseason game against the Packers. FOOTBALL-NFL-NE-BOLDEN, Field Level Media -- Report: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers to start final preseason game Aaron Rodgers will make his highly anticipated debut in a New York Jets uniform in Saturday's preseason finale against the Giants, the New York Post reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-NYJ-RODGERS, Field Level Media --

Report: LB Myles Jack to retire, two weeks after joining Eagles Linebacker Myles Jack informed the Philadelphia Eagles that he is retiring, NFL Network reported on Sunday morning. FOOTBALL-NFL-PHI-JACK, Field Level Media -- Bucs coach mulling options for starting quarterback Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Sunday that he isn't ready to name a starting quarterback for the upcoming season, and he doesn't feel rushed to do so. FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-MAYFIELD-TRASK, Field Level Media --

Bucs QB John Wolford (neck) discharged from hospital Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback John Wolford was discharged from a New York-area hospital and set to return to Florida with the team on Sunday, coach Todd Bowles said. FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-WOLFORD, Field Level Media --- Today's games: (all times ET) New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 7:05 p.m.

---- COLLEGE FOOTBALL Missouri to open season with two-QB system Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz plans to take his time -- and see some more reps -- before naming a starting quarterback. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-MIZZ-COOK-HORN, Field Level Media ---- BASEBALL MLB Today's games: (all times ET) Seattle at Houston, 1:05 p.m. San Francisco at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m. Toronto at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m. Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Philadelphia vs. Washington at Williamsport, Pa., 7:10 p.m. --

PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's games: (all times ET) Next-day game previews move ASAP after today's game coverage is complete. "Early preview" indicates advance should move by ~7 p.m. ET. San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Miami at San Diego (early preview), 9:40 p.m. Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. ---- BASKETBALL WNBA Today's games: (all times ET) Dallas at Washington, 3 p.m. Connecticut at Chicago, 5 p.m. Indiana at Phoenix, 6 p.m. Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m. --

SOCCER WOMEN'S WORLD CUP Spain claims first World Cup title with win over England Olga Carmona scored in the 29th minute to fuel Spain to a 1-0 win over England in the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup on Sunday in Sydney. SOCCER-WWC-WOMENS-WORLD-CUP, Field Level Media -- MLS Today's games: (all times ET) Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. D.C. United at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota United at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. CF Montreal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Orlando City at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Austin FC at St. Louis City, 9:30 p.m. Atlanta United at Seattle, 10:30 p.m. San Jose at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ----

MOTORSPORTS Today's event: NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen, 3 p.m. ---- GOLF Today's events: LPGA -- ISPS Handa World Invitational PGA -- BMW Championship Champions -- Shaw Charity Classic ----

TENNIS Today's events: ATP -- Mason, Ohio; Winston-Salem, N.C. WTA -- Mason, Ohio ---- ESPORTS Today's events: CS:GO -- Gamers8 LoL -- League Championship Series playoffs (North America)

