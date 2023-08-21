Left Menu

Athletics-Katzberg takes shock hammer gold for Canada

For a while it looked as if Halasz, the 2019 bronze medallist, would win an emotional first-ever world gold for the host country on Hungary's National Day. He was leading at the halfway point after a massive personal best of 80.82, only for Nowicki to edge past him by a centimetre.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2023 00:15 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 00:15 IST
Athletics-Katzberg takes shock hammer gold for Canada

Canadian 21-year-old Ethan Katzberg took a stunning World Championship hammer gold on Sunday with a massive national record throw of 81.25 metres in the fifth round.

Katzberg had smashed his personal best by more than two metres in qualifying and looked as if he could not believe he had triumphed in the final. Poland's Olympic champion Wojciech Nowicki took silver with 81.02, with Hungary's Bence Halasz a crowd-pleasing bronze in 80.82.

Pole Pawel Fajdek, seeking a sixth successive world title to match the record of pole vaulter Sergey Bubka, finished fourth. For a while it looked as if Halasz, the 2019 bronze medallist, would win an emotional first-ever world gold for the host country on Hungary's National Day.

He was leading at the halfway point after a massive personal best of 80.82, only for Nowicki to edge past him by a centimetre. The Pole then hit the front with 81.02, only for Katzberg to find the second-longest throw of the year in the fifth round, which proved enough for gold.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
2
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
3
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China
4
'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', entrepreneurs share

'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', en...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023