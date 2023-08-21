Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Katzberg takes shock hammer gold for Canada

Canadian Ethan Katzberg took a stunning World Championship hammer gold on Sunday with a massive national record throw of 81.25 metres in the fifth round. The 21-year-old had smashed his personal best by more than two metres in qualifying and looked as if he could not believe he had triumphed in the final.

Soccer-Wiegman disappointed in defeat but proud of Lionesses

England coach Sarina Wiegman said her team could be "very proud" of themselves having reached their first Women's World Cup final, despite falling to a 1-0 defeat by Spain on Sunday. Olga Carmona's first-half strike was enough to clinch a maiden world title for the Spanish in just their third World Cup appearance.

Athletics-American Lyles delivers with 100m world gold

Noah Lyles has been talking up his 100 metres chances in the World Athletics Championships all week and the American 200 metres specialist backed up the chat where and when it mattered on Sunday as he took gold in a personal best 9.83 seconds. It was a blanket finish behind him as Letsile Tebogo of Botswana took silver by one thousandth of a second from Briton Zharnel Hughes. Fourth-placed Oblique Seville of Jamaica was three thousandths of a second off the podium as all three men clocked 9.88.

Soccer-Spain's World Cup hero Carmona learns of father's death after final

Spain captain and World Cup final hero Olga Carmona found out after the match that her father had died, the Spanish FA (RFEF) said on Sunday. Carmona scored a 29th-minute goal to earn Spain a 1-0 win over England as they secured their first Women's World Cup title.

Tennis-'Summer of Coco' continues as Gauff triumphs in Cincinnati

Coco Gauff beat Karolina Muchova 6-3 6-4 to win the biggest title of her young career at the Cincinnati Open on Sunday and extend her outstanding run of form on North American hard courts ahead of the U.S. Open. The American teenager, seeded seventh, broke the Czech three times in the first set and confidently served out the opener to love in her first WTA 1000 final appearance.

Women's World Cup 2023: Who won the Golden Boot, Golden Glove and Golden Ball?

Spain beat England 1-0 in the Women's World Cup final to win the tournament for the first time. The following are the winners of the various awards presented after the final: Golden Boot: Hinata Miyazawa (Japan) - five goals, one assist

Neymar injury delays Al-Hilal debut by a month

Brazilian winger Neymar might have to wait until September to make his debut for Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal because of injury, coach Jorge Jesus said. Neymar joined Al-Hilal from Paris St Germain last Tuesday on a two-year contract that French newspaper L'Equipe said could earn the 31-year-old 160 million euros ($174 million).

Soccer-Spain down England to win Women's World Cup for first time

Spanish technique overcame English resilience as La Roja put aside months of turmoil and division to win their first major title with a 1-0 victory over England in a hardfought Women's World Cup final at Stadium Australia on Sunday. Captain Olga Carmona scored the only goal in the first half as Spain, robbed of some of their best talent by a mutiny against coach Jorge Vilda only a few months ago, won the game's biggest prize at only the third attempt.

Soccer-Spain defeat England in final of record-breaking Women's World Cup

Spain defeated England 1-0 in the Women's World Cup final on Sunday, capping off a tournament that has broken attendance and TV records and raised hopes of a surge in interest for the women's game. Co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the ninth edition of the global showpiece event was the first to be held in the southern hemisphere.

Soccer-Villa hit back with big win over Everton

Aston Villa claimed their first three points of the Premier League season as John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Leon Bailey and Jhon Duran scored to secure an emphatic 4-0 home win over Everton on Sunday. Unai Emery's side, hammered 5-1 at Newcastle United on the opening weekend, scored two goals in either half to bounce back from that defeat and pile pressure on Everton, who have lost their first two games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)