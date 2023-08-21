"I will not say that I regret anything": India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Dhaka umpiring outburst
After she was given out by on-field umpire Tanvir Ahmed, the Indian skipper expressed her displeasure with the decision by smashing her bat on the stumps and by making a gesture of protest to the umpire before leaving. Later after the match, she termed the umpiring standards in the series as "pathetic".
- Country:
- India
Despite receiving a two-match ban for her antics in the third ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka last month, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has no remorse. "I will not say that I regret anything because at the end of the day as a player you want to see that fair things are happening. As a player you always have the right to express yourself and what you're feeling," she told The Cricket Paper on the sidelines of the 'Women's Hundred' as stated by ESPNcrcinfo.
"I don't think I said anything wrong to any player or any person. I just said what happened on the field. I don't regret anything," she added. During the Dhaka ODI, Harmanpreet expressed her displeasure with the umpiring by breaking the stumps with her bat and then went on to term the umpiring "pathetic" at the post-match presentation.
Harmanpreet received three demerit points for "showing dissent at an umpiring decision" and another for "public criticism" of match officials, in addition to fines of 50 per cent and 25 per cent of her match fee for the two violations. According to ICC, Kaur was fined 50 per cent of her match fee for the Level 2 offence and received three demerit points on her disciplinary record.
As a result, Harmanpreet will miss the first two matches of India's campaign at the Asian Games T20 competition in Hanghzou in September-October. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Hanghzou
- ESPNcrcinfo
- Dhaka ODI
- Harmanpreet Kaur
- Bangladesh
- Kaur
- Dhaka
- Harmanpreet
ALSO READ
10-man East Bengal held to 2-2 draw by Bangladesh Army Football Team hold
Several families shifted to shelter homes after heavy rain in Bangladesh’s Bandarban
Thousands of families marooned in Bangladesh’s Chittagong after continuous rain
Bangladesh allows four transit routes to India
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen-Sage Therapeutics pill for postpartum depression; Bangladesh grapples with record deadly outbreak of dengue fever and more