Novak Djokovic outlasts Carlos Alcaraz in three-set thriller to clinch Cincinnati Masters title

The 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic at the Centre Court produced a masterclass performance and won one of the finest matches in recent memory as he saved one championship point en route to a 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4) triumph against World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz for the Cincinnati Masters title. The 36-year-old staged a comeback from a set and a breakdown against Alcaraz to win his 39th ATP Masters 1000 title. Despite missing a chance to serve for the title at 5-4 in the third set, Djokovic registered a victory after a tense clash of three hours and 49 minutes in which both players displayed amazing shotmaking and mental strength.

"Crazy. Honestly, I don't know what else I can say. Tough to describe. Definitely one of the toughest matches I've ever played in my life, regardless what tournament, what category, what level, what player. It's unbelievable. From the beginning 'til the end we've both been through so much, so many ups and downs, highs and lows, incredible points, poor games, heat strokes, coming back," ATP quoted Djokovic as saying in his on-court interview. "Just overall, one of the toughest and most exciting matches I was ever part of and these are the kinds of moments and matches that I continue to work for day in and day out. I was never in doubt that I can deliver the 'A' game when it mattered the most and [I am] just thrilled," said the Serbian.

World No. 1 Alcaraz appeared to be in complete control, leading by a set and a break, and was two holds away from winning his tour-leading eighth title of the season. "It's amazing playing against you (Djokovic), sharing the court with you, learning from you. This match was really close, but I learned a lot from a champion like you. So congratulations to you and your team," Alcaraz told Djokovic during the trophy ceremony.

Djokovic appeared to be struggling with the severe heat in Cincinnati and was unable to find an answer against the top seed. However, one bad Alcaraz serve game at 4-3 in the second set was all that was required for Djokovic to come alive. The 95-time tour-level champion avoided defeat in the second-set tie-break, saving championship point at 5/6 behind his serve with a tremendous serve-forehand combo. Djokovic played his best tennis in crucial situations to win.

"This rivalry just gets better. It gets better and better. Amazing player. Tonnes of respect for him (Alcaraz). For such a young player to show so much poise in important moments is impressive," Djokovic said. The first set got off to a tight start. Over the course of 62 minutes, both guys pushed their way into the game and had chances to grab the lead. Despite being down 2-4, Alcaraz rallied to take the lead.

On a scorching day, both stars promptly used ice towels to stay cool during changeovers. Rallies were almost entirely played from the baseline during the first eight games of the match, with players attempting to find their range from deep in the court. Neither was at his peak. The mood of the match altered when Alcaraz committed a string of unforced errors when serving at 4-3 in the second set. Djokovic began to go forward and constantly displayed outstanding hand-eye coordination at the net.

That was crucial in the second-set tie-break when the Serbian served and volleyed behind a second serve, hitting two beautiful backhand volleys from a hazardous position to avoid trouble. Djokovic was tenacious in his chase of the title. When Alcaraz missed a backhand into the net at 3-3 in the final, he converted his fifth break point of the game. The Spaniard saved four championship points to regain serve, but he was unable to rally to win the trophy. (ANI)

