Left Menu

Coco Gauff bests Karolina Muchova in Cincinnati to win first WTA 1000 title

Coco Gauff overpowered Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-4 in the final to clinch the Cincinnati Masters title with a straight-sets victory.

ANI | Updated: 21-08-2023 09:26 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 09:26 IST
Coco Gauff bests Karolina Muchova in Cincinnati to win first WTA 1000 title
Coco Gauff (Photo: Western & Southern Open/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The World No.6 Coco Gauff overpowered No.17 Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-4 in the final to clinch the Cincinnati Masters title with a straight sets victory, winning her second hard-court title of the summer and third of the season. Having won Auckland in January and Washington D.C. two weeks ago, Gauff is now the first teenager to win three titles in a season since Bianca Andreescu in 2019.

"I'm really happy with how I was able to manage this week. I got a huge win yesterday, a big one today. Karolina, she's not an easy player. It's really good to see her back at the top. I think she's one of the most talented players on tour," WTA quoted Gauff as saying. In their first career meeting, Gauff overcame a sluggish start to hold off Muchova's attacking net game to improve to 5-1 in the WTA Tour finals. With consistent work from the baseline, Gauff limited Muchova to four winners and 13 unforced errors in the first set.

Nonetheless, Muchova's complete fighting abilities were on display down the stretch. Muchova saved three match points to break and reduce the gap after Gauff established a double-break advantage to serve out the win at 5-2. She then held serve from a 0-30 deficit, forcing Gauff to close the match. "Today I really won it off of breaking serve, to be honest. I wasn't really serving as good as I did against Iga. I don't know if it was nerves. I wasn't that nervous, to be honest. Also a combination of the long match yesterday. I wasn't serving as well," Gauff said.

"I think that's what makes a champion, is how you're doing on the days you aren't feeling so great. I'm glad I was able to push through," the American This time the American did not falter as Gauff held at love to seal her dominant week after 1 hour and 56 minutes.

"I was a little tired coming into the match. I knew I have to play fast today, not be in the rallies because it's been many three-setters here for me, long matches, tough matches. To play day after day and not have the day off, it's very physical. In that, I was the worse one today," Muchova said. "It's always a thing that is in your mind when you play tennis, to make it to Top 10. It's happening for me tomorrow, so that's really nice result," Muchova added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
2
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
3
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China
4
'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', entrepreneurs share

'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', en...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023