Left Menu

"We can turn it around": Ireland captain Paul Stirling hopeful of denying India series sweep

With the victory, India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. 

ANI | Updated: 21-08-2023 10:13 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 10:13 IST
"We can turn it around": Ireland captain Paul Stirling hopeful of denying India series sweep
Team Ireland (Photo: Ireland Cricket/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Ireland captain Paul Stirling said that they didn't have positives in second the T20I match against India, however, the right-handed batter is hopeful of avoiding a clean sweep in the third and last game of the series. India clinched three-match T20I series against Ireland with an impressive 33-run victory in the second game. With the victory, India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Ireland captain also stated that the Indian batters were difficult to bowl in the match. "We had chances. We didn't quite take it. We had positives for the entire 40 overs. I think we just let them get away in the last few overs. Their batters got going and were difficult to bowl to. We have areas to work on. We can turn it around and hopefully get a win," Paul Stirling said in a post-match presentation.

Earlier, India posted a good total of 185/5 on the back of a classy half-century from opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (58) and some big late hitting from Rinku Singh (38 from 21 deliveries). Chasing the target, Andrew Balbirnie fought alone and received no support from the other batters, limiting the home side to 152/8 in their 20 overs and losing the critical game.

Balbirnie's 72 gave Ireland some hope with some valuable runs at the top of the order in reply, but Ravi Bishnoi (2/37), Prasidh Krishna (2/29) and Bumrah picked up two wickets each to ensure India registered the victory. Returning pacer Jasprit Bumrah produced the rare feat of bowling a maiden in the final over of a T20I inning as India clinched their three-match series against Ireland with an impressive 33-run victory in Dublin on Sunday.

It was Bumrah's second international encounter back from injury, and he once again demonstrated his ability to bowl at the death, picking up a second consecutive two-wicket haul to help his team win. When Bumrah bowled the final over of the match, he had 37 runs to defend and collected a wicket-maiden (four leg byes were added to the score off the penultimate ball) to give India a dominating 2-0 lead in the three-match series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
2
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
3
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China
4
'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', entrepreneurs share

'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', en...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023