Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Katzberg takes shock hammer gold for Canada; Tennis-Djokovic storms back to beat Alcaraz for Cincinnati title and more

Athletics-Katzberg takes shock hammer gold for Canada

Canadian Ethan Katzberg took a stunning World Championship hammer gold on Sunday with a massive national record throw of 81.25 metres in the fifth round. The 21-year-old had smashed his personal best by more than two metres in qualifying and looked as if he could not believe he had triumphed in the final.

Tennis-Djokovic storms back to beat Alcaraz for Cincinnati title

Novak Djokovic overcame a match point and stifling heat to beat world number one Carlos Alcaraz 5-7 7-6(7) 7-6(4) and win the Cincinnati Open in a heart-pounding thriller on Sunday.

Djokovic collapsed on his back and ripped his shirt open after triumphing in the nearly four-hour contest to get revenge for his loss to the young Spaniard in last month's Wimbledon final.

Athletics-American Lyles delivers with 100m world gold

Noah Lyles has been talking up his 100 metres chances in the World Athletics Championships all week and the American 200 metres specialist backed up the chat where and when it mattered on Sunday as he took gold in a personal best 9.83 seconds. It was a blanket finish behind him as Letsile Tebogo of Botswana took silver by one-thousandth of a second from Briton Zharnel Hughes. Fourth-placed Oblique Seville of Jamaica was three-thousandths of a second off the podium as all three men clocked 9.88.

Soccer-Spain's World Cup hero Carmona learns of father's death after final

Spain captain and World Cup final hero Olga Carmona found out after the match that her father had died, the Spanish FA (RFEF) said on Sunday. Carmona scored a 29th-minute goal to clinch a 1-0 win over England and secure Spain their first Women's World Cup title.

Tennis-'Summer of Coco' continues as Gauff triumphs in Cincinnati

Coco Gauff beat Karolina Muchova 6-3 6-4 to win the biggest title of her young career at the Cincinnati Open on Sunday and extend her outstanding run of form on North American hard courts ahead of the U.S. Open. The American teenager, seeded seventh, broke the Czech three times in the first set and confidently served out the opener to love in her first WTA 1000 final appearance.

Neymar injury delays Al-Hilal debut by a month

Brazilian winger Neymar might have to wait until September to make his debut for Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal because of injury, coach Jorge Jesus said. Neymar joined Al-Hilal from Paris St Germain last Tuesday on a two-year contract that French newspaper L'Equipe said could earn the 31-year-old 160 million euros ($174 million).

WTA roundup: Coco Gauff wins second title this month in Cincinnati

Coco Gauff took down Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-4 in Sunday's final to win the Western & Southern Open in Mason, Ohio. It marks Gauff's first title at a WTA 1000 event -- two weeks after she won in Washington for her first career WTA 500 title. At 19, she became the youngest woman to capture the title at the Cincinnati-area event.

Soccer-Spain defeat England in final of record-breaking Women's World Cup

Spain defeated England 1-0 in the Women's World Cup final on Sunday, capping off a tournament that has broken attendance and TV records and raised hopes of a surge in interest for the women's game. Co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the ninth edition of the global showpiece event was the first to be held in the southern hemisphere.

MLB roundup: Red Sox hand Yanks 8th straight loss

Justin Turner hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the host New York Yankees 6-5 on Sunday afternoon to send their longtime rival to an eighth straight loss for the first time since 1995. Boston got its seventh straight win over the Yankees when Turner hit an 0-1 sinker from Clay Holmes (4-4) to the warning track in right field to easily score Pablo Reyes, who hit a leadoff single.

Soccer-Villa hit back with big win over Everton

Aston Villa claimed their first three points of the Premier League season as John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Leon Bailey and Jhon Duran scored to secure an emphatic 4-0 home win over Everton on Sunday. Unai Emery's side, hammered 5-1 at Newcastle United on the opening weekend, scored two goals in either half to bounce back from that defeat and pile pressure on Everton, who have lost their first two games.

