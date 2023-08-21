Left Menu

"We can beat India if we play better": Ireland batter Andrew Balbirnie 

India clinched a three-match T20I series against Ireland with an impressive 33-run victory in Dublin.

ANI | Updated: 21-08-2023 11:09 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 11:09 IST
"We can beat India if we play better": Ireland batter Andrew Balbirnie 
Team Ireland (Photo: Ireland Cricket/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Ireland batter Andrew Balbirnie believes that his team is capable of challenging India after losing the three-match T20I series with a game to spare. India clinched a three-match T20I series against Ireland with an impressive 33-run victory in Dublin on Sunday.

While heaping praise on India's bowling attack, Balbirnie said that the Men in Blue's skilled bowling unit is highly skilled and "hopefully" his team can put out a batter show in the last T20I match of the series. Chasing the target, Andrew Balbirnie fought alone and received no support from the other batters, limiting the home side to 152/8 in their 20 overs and losing the critical game.

"They are a highly skilled bowling unit. Kind of disappointed. We are playing good cricket. Hopefully can put on a better show in the last game," Andrew Balbirnie said in a post-match presentation. He said that they need to play slightly better to defeat India in the third T20I. Balbirnie played an outstanding knock of 72 runs off 51 balls, with 5 fours and 4 sixes.

"Hopefully, we can get over the line on Wednesday (3rd T20I). We feel we can beat them if we play better," he added. Earlier, India posted a pleasing total of 185/5 on the back of a cultivated fifty from opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (58) and some big late hitting from Rinku Singh (38 from 21 deliveries).

Experienced opener Andy Balbirnie's 72 gave Ireland some hope with some valuable runs at the top of the order in reply, but Ravi Bishnoi (2/37), Prasidh Krishna (2/29) and Bumrah picked up two wickets each to ensure India registered the victory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
2
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
3
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China
4
'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', entrepreneurs share

'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', en...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023