"We can beat India if we play better": Ireland batter Andrew Balbirnie 

Ireland batter Andrew Balbirnie believes that his team is capable of challenging India after losing the three-match T20I series with a game to spare. India clinched a three-match T20I series against Ireland with an impressive 33-run victory in Dublin on Sunday.

While heaping praise on India's bowling attack, Balbirnie said that the Men in Blue's skilled bowling unit is highly skilled and "hopefully" his team can put out a batter show in the last T20I match of the series. Chasing the target, Andrew Balbirnie fought alone and received no support from the other batters, limiting the home side to 152/8 in their 20 overs and losing the critical game.

"They are a highly skilled bowling unit. Kind of disappointed. We are playing good cricket. Hopefully can put on a better show in the last game," Andrew Balbirnie said in a post-match presentation. He said that they need to play slightly better to defeat India in the third T20I. Balbirnie played an outstanding knock of 72 runs off 51 balls, with 5 fours and 4 sixes.

"Hopefully, we can get over the line on Wednesday (3rd T20I). We feel we can beat them if we play better," he added. Earlier, India posted a pleasing total of 185/5 on the back of a cultivated fifty from opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (58) and some big late hitting from Rinku Singh (38 from 21 deliveries).

Experienced opener Andy Balbirnie's 72 gave Ireland some hope with some valuable runs at the top of the order in reply, but Ravi Bishnoi (2/37), Prasidh Krishna (2/29) and Bumrah picked up two wickets each to ensure India registered the victory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)