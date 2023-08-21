Left Menu

"Everyone is confident": Jasprit Bumrah on young India team's win against Ireland

India clinched three-match T20I series against Ireland with an impressive 33-run victory in the second game. 

Skipper Jasprit Bumrah expressed his happiness after the young India squad registered an impressive win over Ireland and sealed the three-match T20I series with a match to spare. Ruturaj Gaikwad's fifty followed by a late fiery cameo from Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube helped India put a total of 185/5 in the second game of the T20I series against Ireland in Dublin on Sunday.

India clinched three-match T20I series against Ireland with an impressive 33-run victory in the second game. "It is tough to pick an XI. Great headache to have. Everyone is eager. Everyone is confident. All of us wanted to play for India. Eventually, everyone has to work their way up," Bumrah said after the match.

Men in Blue's star pacer Bumrah, who is leading the new-look Indian team in the Ireland tour, was overjoyed that the younger generation of national team players was not carrying extra weight on their shoulders, which could prevent them from reaching their full potential. "If you play with baggage of expectation, you are under pressure. You have to keep those expectations aside. You are not doing yourself 100 per cent justice if you are playing with so many expectations," Jasprit Bumrah said in a post-match presentation.

Rinku Singh and Prasidh Krishna earned their T20I debuts in India's team of three newcomers, with just Jitesh Sharma remaining uncapped. Earlier, India posted a good total of 185/5 on the back of a classy half-century from opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (58) and some big late hitting from Rinku Singh (38 from 21 deliveries).

Experienced opener Andy Balbirnie (72) gave Ireland some hope with some valuable runs at the top of the order in reply, but Ravi Bishnoi (2/37), Prasidh Krishna (2/29) and Bumrah picked up two wickets each to ensure India registered the victory. (ANI)

