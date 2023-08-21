Left Menu

Kerala Blasters sign off with 5-0 win over Indian Air Force FT

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-08-2023 18:46 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 18:46 IST
Kerala Blasters sign off with 5-0 win over Indian Air Force FT
Bidhyasagar Singh struck a hat-trick to power Kerala Blasters to a dominant 5-0 win over Indian Air Force Football Team in their concluding Durand Cup clash, here on Monday.

Mohammed Aimen initiated the scoring in the ninth minute with an impressive long-range strike.

The 12th minute saw Singh swiftly double the lead, guided by Danish Farooq's assist.

Farooq then found the net himself in the 57th minute.

The spotlight remained on Singh as he achieved his hat-trick with goals in the 62nd and 82nd minute.

It was an all-out dominance by Kerala Blasters who ended with four points from three matches from Group C.

With successive wins, Gokulam Kerala have advanced into the quarters from Group C with a match in hand.

