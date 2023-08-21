 “I'm looking forward to Asia Cup, he's been bowling quick”: Sourav Ganguly on Bumrah’s return to ODIs

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has expressed faith in Jasprit Bumrah who recently returned to the India team as he hoped that all players of team India will be in good form during the World Cup . BCCI on Monday announced a strong 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 which will begin on August 30 with Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul returning to the squad and Tilak Verma also getting a place in the team.

Ganguly said that Bumrah is bowling quick and hitting the bat hard in the nets. "He bowled well [on his comeback] and obviously the opposition is going to be different. But it's his first tour after a long time and he's just been eased in. I'm looking forward to the Asia Cup; he's been bowling quick and players in the nets have been telling that he's hitting the bat hard. I saw him bowling in Ireland and he bowled good pace," he added.

Bumrah will be returning to ODI cricket after a gap of more than one year due to injury. After proving his fitness in the ongoing T20I series against Ireland, Bumrah is set to test himself in the 50-over format heading into the World Cup. India's pace attack will be boosted by the return of Mohammed Siraj, who was not the in the team for some time due to a sore ankle. "They get to the semi-finals, they play the WTC [World Test Championship] finals; once they get there they'll cross the bridge," Ganguly said. "I have a lot of faith in this team…It's important for everyone to be in good form and be determined. One batting position or one player doesn't win you the World Cup." (ANI)

