US Masters T10 League: Obus Pienaar helps Morrisville Unity defeat New Jersey Triton

Morrisville Unity picked up their first victory of the tournament after defeating New Jersey Triton's by 6 wickets in the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

ANI | Updated: 21-08-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 19:40 IST
Obus Pienaar of Morrisville Unity in action during US Masters T10 League (Image: US Maters T10). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Morrisville Unity picked up their first victory of the tournament after defeating New Jersey Triton's by 6 wickets in the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida. The Morrisville Unity chased down their target of 96 after restricting New Jersey Triton's to 95/3 in their allocated 10 overs.

The Morrisville Unity didn't get off to the best of starts as Parthiv Patel and Shehan Jayasuriya departed with just 18 runs on the board after 2.3 overs. After having a sighter, Obus Pienaar decided to take down Monty Panesar for 22 runs in the 6th over of the chase, which helped his team bring the equation down to 29 from 4 overs. The South African batter scored 33 runs from 17 balls. His innings played a decisive role in this match.

Indian stars Yusuf Pathan and RP Singh kept picking up wickets for the New Jersey Triton's but it didn't deter the Unity side as Corey Anderson and Calvin Savage ensured that their team crossed the line in the last over. Earlier in the day, Morrisville Unity won the toss and chose to field first. Skipper Harbhajan Singh and Protea spinner Dane Piedt started proceedings brilliantly as they conceded just 17 runs in the first two overs.

Yusuf Pathan played a blistering knock of 41* runs from 21 balls, but he didn't find much support from the other end as the New Jersey Triton's posted 95/3 in their 10 overs. Brief Scores: Morrisville Unity 96/4 (Obdus Pienaar 33, Chris Gayle 17, Yusuf Pathan 2/23) vs New Jersey Triton's 95/3 (Yusuf Pathan 41*, Jesse Ryder 17, Harbhajan Singh 1/11) by 6 wickets. (ANI)

