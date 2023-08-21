Left Menu

Manchester United lets Mason Greenwood leave despite criminal case being closed

Prosecutors in England closed their case in February, and Uniteds own investigation continued.Throughout, we have taken into account the wishes, rights and perspective of the alleged victim along with the clubs standards and values, and sought to collate as much information and context as possible, United said.Greenwood said he did not do the things I was accused of. He added However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post.

21-08-2023
Manchester United said Monday that Mason Greenwood will leave the club despite a criminal investigation of possible attempted rape being closed by prosecutors six months ago. The 21-year-old England forward has not played for United since January 2022 and his future remained unclear during the club's own investigation.

"All those involved, including Mason, recognize the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United,'' the club said in a statement.

"It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome." Greenwood said it was "the best decision for us all … to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club." Greenwood had been implicated in controlling and coercive behaviour and assault relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online. Prosecutors in England closed their case in February, and United's own investigation continued.

"Throughout, we have taken into account the wishes, rights and perspective of the alleged victim along with the club's standards and values, and sought to collate as much information and context as possible," United said.

Greenwood said he "did not do the things I was accused of." He added: "However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post. I intend to be a better footballer, but most importantly a good father, a better person, and to use my talents in a positive way on and off the pitch."

