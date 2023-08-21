Left Menu

Brydon Carse replaces injured John Turner in England squad for T20I against New Zealand 

Uncapped Turner has been ruled out of the four-match series due to a side injury sustained while with Trent Rockets.

ANI | Updated: 21-08-2023 19:57 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 19:57 IST
Brydon Carse (Photo: England Cricket/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England named Brydon Carse as the replacement for John Turner in the T20I series against New Zealand on Monday. Uncapped Turner has been ruled out of the four-match series due to a side injury sustained while with Trent Rockets.

Carse, who is yet to play a T20I match, has made nine England appearances. The series begins at Carse's home ground, the Seat Unique Riverside on 30 August. The right-arm fast bowler has featured in nine ODIs for England, having picked 12 wickets at an average of 31.83 with an economy of 5.64. He is yet to make his T20I debut for England.

England T20I squad against New Zealand: Jos Buttler, Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Brydon Carse, Luke Wood. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

