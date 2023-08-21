Left Menu

Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team scores dominant 4-0 win over England

  It was a cagey start to the match with both the teams looking for an early goal

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 20:18 IST
Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team scores dominant 4-0 win over England
Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team (Image: Hockey India) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The India Junior Men's Hockey team defeated England 4-0 at the four-nation Dusseldorf 2023 on Monday.

Rajinder Singh (13'), Amir Ali (33'), Amandeep Lakra (41'), and Araijeet Singh Hundal (58') scored for India. It was a cagey start to the match with both the teams looking for an early goal. India showcased their defensive prowess. With Rajinder Singh (13') converting a late penalty corner, India took a 1-0 lead to close the first quarter, as per Hockey India release. Trailing by a goal, England started stitching attacking moves to cover the deficit in the second quarter. But the side led by Vishnukant Singh continued to dominate and India went into the halftime with a 1-0 lead. At the start of the second half, Amir Ali (33') scored a quick field goal to put more pressure on England. With a 2-0 lead, India started dominating the proceedings. Amandeep Lakra (41') converted another Penalty Corner late in the third quarter as India further extended their lead. India maintained their 3-0 lead by the end of the third quarter. With 15 minutes left on the clock, the pressure was on England.  They started showcasing urgency to find goals, but India defended deep in their own half to prevent the opposition from causing any major trouble. Araijeet Singh Hundal (58') added another goal at the stroke of the final whistle and India won the match 4-0. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

