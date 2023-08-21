Left Menu

Indian Army enter Durand Cup quarterfinals after goalless draw with Rajasthan

Rajasthan started the match brightly and they nearly scored in the first minute itself.

PTI | Kokrajhar | Updated: 21-08-2023 20:56 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 20:56 IST


Indian Army FT on Monday booked their place in the Durand Cup quarterfinals after they played out a goalless draw in their final Group F match against Rajasthan United FC here on Monday. Indian Army qualified for the knockouts securing seven points from three matches, while Rajasthan United finished second with four points from three matches.

Rajasthan started the match brightly and they nearly scored in the first minute itself. But there was no Rajasthan attacker to finish Zoma's cross across the six-yard box.

The Army side soon settled to the conditions with Deepak Singh troubling opposition with his pacey runs in the right wing.

His accurate cross could not be converted by Rahul Ramakrsihnan as he blasted the shot above the crossbar. The second half was a cagey affair with both teams trying hard to break the deadlock. The Armymen defended deep knowing that a draw was enough for them to qualify for the quarterfinals. East Bengal, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mumbai City FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, FC Goa, Northeast United FC, Chennaiyin FC and Indian Army FT complete the quarterfinal line-up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

