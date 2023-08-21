Sports News Roundup: Red Sox hand Yanks 8th straight loss; The American rebuild begins after dismal World Cup campaign and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Spain's World Cup hero Carmona learns of father's death after final

Spain captain and World Cup final hero Olga Carmona found out after the match that her father had died, the Spanish FA (RFEF) said on Sunday. Carmona scored a 29th-minute goal to clinch a 1-0 win over England and secure Spain their first Women's World Cup title.

Soccer-Man Utd's Greenwood, cleared of charges, to leave club to avoid being a 'distraction'

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood will leave Old Trafford, he and the Premier League club said on Monday, to avoid being a "distraction" despite being cleared of allegations of assault and attempted rape. Greenwood, who was suspended by United in January 2022 when accusations against him surfaced on social media, was charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault last October.

Athletics-Ali hopes to do a victory lap at world championships - with all three kids in tow

American Nia Ali defied expectations when she raced to a silver medal in the 100-metre hurdles at the 2016 Rio Olympics barely a year after becoming a mother, and did it again when she won a world title after the birth of her second child. Ali is now a mother of three and, armed with the world's fastest time this season, is favourite for gold at the World Championships.

Soccer-The American rebuild begins after dismal World Cup campaign

The United States have begun the process of rebuilding their women's team after the departure of their coach, general manager and a handful of influential players following the nation's most disappointing Women's World Cup campaign. Spain defeated England 1-0 in Sunday's final in Sydney, capping the biggest-ever edition of the tournament that broke attendance and TV records, raising hopes of a surge in interest for the women's game.

Soccer-Women's World Cup final draws record TV figures in Spain, England

The 2023 Women's World Cup final attracted record television viewing figures for women's football, capping off a tournament which had also drawn a record number of fans at the stadiums. Spain defeated England 1-0 in the final on Sunday in Sydney, and record numbers tuned in to watch in both nations. Here are some of the TV and attendance figures released to date for the tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand:

Spain's soccer chief apologises for kissing World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso

The Spanish soccer federation president apologised on Monday after an unsolicited kiss he planted on player Jenni Hermoso's lips during celebrations of the country's Women's World Cup victory sparked outrage in Spain. The incident happened as federation chief Luis Rubiales handed the Spanish team gold medals after they beat England 1-0 in the final on Sunday.

Soccer-Where and when is the next FIFA Women's World Cup in 2027?

This year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand came to an end on Sunday as Spain beat England 1-0 in the final to claim their maiden title. Here is what you need to know about the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, which will be the 10th edition of the quadrennial tournament:

MLB roundup: Red Sox hand Yanks 8th straight loss

Justin Turner hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the host New York Yankees 6-5 on Sunday afternoon to send their longtime rival to an eighth straight loss for the first time since 1995. Boston got its seventh straight win over the Yankees when Turner hit an 0-1 sinker from Clay Holmes (4-4) to the warning track in right field to easily score Pablo Reyes, who hit a leadoff single.

Analysis-Success of Women's World Cup can't hide financial gap with men

Just a few years ago, pre-season training for Stoke City's women sometimes included painting the dugout and removing litter from the pitch at a former working men's club in central England. Now, in line with a global boom in women's football, they are being paid, receive instructions from a full-time coach, enjoy the same multi-million pound training facilities as the men - and no longer moonlight as rubbish collectors.

Factbox-Soccer-Key milestones in men vs women as World Cup 2023 shatters records

Spain beat England 1-0 on Sunday in a Women's World Cup final that pitted the two European countries with the strongest domestic leagues against each other. The Women's World Cup, which began in 1991, has had nine tournaments to date. Meanwhile, men's world cup, started in 1930, has had 22 tournaments so far.

