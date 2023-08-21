Left Menu

Durand Cup 2023: Bidyashagar scores hat-trick as Kerala Blasters FC beat Indian Air Force

While Singh (12’, 62’, 82’) was the star of the show for Blasters, Mohamamed Aimen (9’) and Danish Farooq (57’) also got on the scoresheet to seal a dominant victory for Kerala Blasters FC.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Indian Air Force (Image: ISL) . Image Credit: ANI
Bidyashagar Singh starred with a hat-trick as Kerala Blasters FC romped to a 5-0 win against the Indian Air Force Football Team in their final group game of the Durand Cup 2023 at the East Bengal Ground in Kolkata on Monday. While Singh (12’, 62’, 82’) was the star of the show for Blasters, Mohamamed Aimen (9’) and Danish Farooq (57’) also got on the scoresheet to seal a dominant victory for Kerala Blasters FC.

Kerala Blasters FC made wholesome changes to their starting eleven from their 2-2 draw against Bengaluru FC. They dominated the game from the whistle and finished the first half with a two-goal lead, as per ISL release. It was Aimen who gave the Blasters an early lead. The youngster scored his second goal of the tournament, beating the keeper with a long-range strike. Three minutes later, Singh doubled the tally for the Yellow Army.

Danish Farooq threaded a through ball to Singh, who kept his composure and slotted past the keeper. Indian Air Force keeper Basu produced two important saves in the first half, keeping the scoreline down to 2-0. The Kerala Blasters FC continued to cause problems for the opposition after the break and added another goal before the hour-mark. Farooq, who set up Singh for the second goal, joined the party as he beat the keeper with a neat finish.

Five minutes later, Singh made the most of the opportunity after the Blasters won a corner. He scored a strong header from a cross to notch his second goal of the evening. The young forward completed his hat-trick with a tap-in during the 82nd minute. Bryce Miranda’s shot was saved by Basu, but Singh pounced on the rebound.

Kerala Blasters FC finished the tournament with four points while Gokulam Kerala FC sealed their place as toppers of Group C, qualifying for the quarter-finals in the process. (ANI)

