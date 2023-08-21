Left Menu

"I think India will win," says cricketer Shafali Verma ahead of Asia Cup 

At an event in Mumbai, Shafali Verma told ANI, "The team looks very strong. All those who were missing owing to injuries are making a comeback. So, I think Team India has become very strong. So, I think they will win."

ANI | Updated: 21-08-2023 23:40 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 23:38 IST
Shafali Verma (Image: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Indian woman cricketer Shafali Verma on Monday said that the Indian Men's cricket team will win the Asia Cup 2023 which will start on August 30 in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

India named their 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup squad on Monday. The woman cricketer also wished India to win the World Cup 2023 which will be held in India from October 5.

Cricketer Shafali Verma also responded to the controversy of Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur with umpires during the match against Bangladesh. She said, "I can't say about Harmanpreet Kaur....but as a team, we are always just thinking of doing well for the Indian team, for our country. Sometimes we will go up or down. But we can work hard anytime so we are just believing in working hard. That is what we are thinking."

During the Dhaka ODI, Harmanpreet expressed her displeasure with the umpiring by breaking the stumps with her bat and then went on to term the umpiring "pathetic" at the post-match presentation. Harmanpreet received three demerit points for "showing dissent at an umpiring decision" and another for "public criticism" of match officials, in addition to fines of 50 per cent and 25 per cent of her match fee for the two violations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

