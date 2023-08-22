Left Menu

Athletics-American Holloway wins third consecutive world 110m hurdles title

The 25-year-old, who won in 2019 in Doha and last year in Eugene, led from the first hurdle and held on for the victory in a season's best 12.96 seconds. Hansle Parchment of Jamaica closed well to take the silver in 13.07, while Daniel Roberts of the United States crossed in 13.09 for bronze. The final was missing the world's fastest man this season, Rasheed Broadbell of Jamaica (12.94) who crashed out in the preliminary round.

