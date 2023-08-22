Left Menu

Athletics-American Richardson claims world gold in women's 100m

That came with the consequence that Richardson was given lane nine - never popular with sprinters - but she had a far better start in the final and maintained her focus away from the traffic. Jackson, in lane four, had opened a clear gap and was still ahead at 80 metres before Richardson swept through and raised her arm in triumph.

United States sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson finally delivered on three years of promise when she overcame the challenge of being stuck out in lane nine by delivering a late surge to win world 100 metres gold on Monday.

Richardson clocked 10.65 seconds after catching Jamaica's Shericka Jackson, who took silver in 10.72. Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who was seeking a remarkable sixth world 100m title at the age of 36 after an injury-hit season, had to settle for bronze in 10.77.

Richardson, 23, missed the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after testing positive for cannabis then failed to qualify for last year's worlds on home soil in Eugene. Hugely popular on social media, and always an outspoken and colourfully attired competitor, she was in good form this year, despite Jackson having the fastest time of 10.65 coming into Budapest.

However, Richardson's global championship struggles looked to be continuing when she was left in the blocks in the semi-finals earlier on Monday and she had to dig desperately deep to finish third and scrape into the final as a fast loser. That came with the consequence that Richardson was given lane nine - never popular with sprinters - but she had a far better start in the final and maintained her focus away from the traffic.

Jackson, in lane four, had opened a clear gap and was still ahead at 80 metres before Richardson swept through and raised her arm in triumph. The American's time matched Jackson's 2023 best and was a championship record. Richardson is the first U.S. winner of the women's 100 since the triumph in 2017 of

Tori Bowie , who died this year aged 32.

