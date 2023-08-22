Rugby-Twickenham, Ashton Gate among venues for Women's 2025 World Cup

Twickenham, Bristol's Ashton Gate and Sunderland's Stadium of Light are among the venues for the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup being hosted by England, World Rugby and the Rugby Football Union announced on Tuesday.

Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium, Sandy Park (Exeter), Salford Community Stadium (Manchester), Franklin's Gardens (Northampton) and York Community Stadium will also stage matches.

The 10th edition of the Women's Rugby World Cup will take place from Aug. 22 to Sept. 27 with the number of teams competing increased from 12 to 16.

