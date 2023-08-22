Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Lane nine just fine for American loner Richardson

United States sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson said winning the world 100 metres final from lane nine on Monday was fitting after a lifetime of being in her own world. Richardson was given the outside lane as a consequence of coming through the semi-finals as a fastest loser, but turned it into an advantage as she focused on her own race to run down Jamaican Shericka Jackson and take her first global title in a championship record 10.65 seconds

Soccer-Mutineers silent as Spain enjoy Women's World Cup triumph

Spain put aside months of turmoil and division to claim their first Women's World Cup title on Sunday, overcoming a player revolt that saw La Roja lose some of their best talent even before the tournament had kicked off. One of the world's strongest and most exciting teams arrived without some key players but a talented group of youngsters showed the grit and skill required to put all the problems to one side and won Spain's first major trophy.

Athletics-Sweden's Stahl takes discus gold with dramatic final throw

Olympic champion Daniel Stahl won a dramatic World Championship discus gold with the final throw on Monday just minutes after Kristjan Ceh thought he had done enough to retain his title when his final throw edged him in front of the Swede. "I thought, what the hell, now I'm going to answer directly," Stahl told reporters. "It was just to dig in for king and country I'm very proud of how I handled it. This was my best throw ever. It's very cool.

Basketball-Argentina men's basketball team miss out on Olympics berth

Argentina's men's basketball team spurned their last chance to reach the Paris 2024 Olympics after losing 82-75 to the Bahamas in the FIBA Olympic pre-qualifying final, marking the first time they have failed to reach the Games in more than two decades. In February, Argentina were left out of the FIBA World Cup for the first time in 41 years after losing to the Dominican Republic in their final Americas qualifier.

Spain's soccer chief apologises for World Cup kiss

The Spanish soccer federation chief apologised on Monday after an unsolicited kiss on player Jenni Hermoso's lips during celebrations of the country's Women's World Cup victory sparked outrage, with Spain's second deputy prime minister calling for his resignation. The incident happened as federation president Luis Rubiales handed the Spanish team gold medals after they beat England 1-0 in the final on Sunday.

New York Knicks sue Toronto Raptors for stealing scouting reports, trade secrets

The National Basketball Association's New York Knicks sued rivals the Toronto Raptors in Manhattan on Monday, accusing the Raptors' new coaching staff of hiring a "mole" who gave the team their scouting reports and other confidential material. The Knicks accused their former video, analytics and player-development assistant Ikechukwu Azotam, who left the team last week, of stealing thousands of proprietary files and forwarding them to the Raptors.

Athletics-American Richardson claims world gold in women's 100m

Sha'Carri Richardson finally delivered on three years of promise when the American overcame the challenge of being stuck out in lane nine by delivering a late surge to win world 100 metres gold in a championship record 10.65 seconds on Monday. The 23-year-old Richardson came through in the last 20 metres to overhaul Jamaica's Shericka Jackson, who took silver in 10.72, and claim her first global title.

Soccer-Tense TV negotiations give way to record viewership for World Cup

Negotiations over television broadcast rights for the Women's World Cup that nearly led to the tournament being blacked out in key countries, gave way to record viewership in the end, as soccer powerhouses Spain and England clashed in a finale that capped a tournament of thrills. The final between England and Spain attracted a peak audience of 12 million viewers on BBC One, beating the men's Wimbledon final in July that peaked at 11.3 million.

Athletics-Triple jumper Zango soars to Burkina Faso's first-ever world gold

Burkina Faso's Hugues Fabrice Zango soared to victory in the men's triple jump for the country's first-ever World Athletics Championships gold on Monday, while 18-year-old title favourite Jaydon Hibbert of Jamaica pulled out injured. "Look at my big, big, big smiling mouth," Zango said. "It tells you everything. I had so many difficulties and doubts, I have been struggling a lot. I had to travel a very long way to get this gold medal.

Soccer-Arsenal's Arteta delighted with win at Palace despite Tomiyasu red card

Arsenal's bench celebrated Monday's 1-0 win at Crystal Palace as if it was the Premier League title decider despite only being the second week of the season as their side hung on to take the points despite a second-half red card for Takehiro Tomiyasu. The Japan defender fell foul of a stricter interpretation of time-wasting rules this season, getting booked for dallying at a throw-in on the hour mark and then being sent off for a pull of Jordan Ayew's shirt in the 67th minute.

